Cannes: StudioCanal Unveils Film, TV Slate, Sets ‘Paddington 3’ Production Date

StudioCanal celebrated its 30th anniversary in Cannes by formally announcing a bumper crop of film and TV projects, including putting a production date on the long-awaited third Paddington film.

The Canal+-owned French mini-major revealed that principal photography will start on Paddington 3 in the second quarter of 2022, with a director and cast still under wraps. Although Paddington 1 and 2 director Paul King isn’t returning to helm the film (he’s shooting the Willy Wonka prequel), he’ll exec produce and has written the story with previous collaborators Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton, with Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont (Paddington 1 & 2, The Adventures of Paddington) penning the script.

“Our beloved bear is truly part of the family,” said StudioCanal CEO Anna Marsh, who confirmed that a third season of the Adventures of Paddington series on Nickelodeon was also in the works.

Elsewhere, Marsh announced action-comedy Role Play with Kaley Cuoco attached star and produce, confirmed Colin Treverrow’s WWII adventure War Magician, which will star Benedict Cumberbatch, plus survival love story Suddenly starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby and due to shoot in Iceland

In development with Tom Hanks’ production company Playtone is In the Garden of Beasts, an adaptation of Erik Larson’s nonfiction best-seller optioned by Hanks and Gary Goetzman. Also in the works is Baghead, starring Ruby Barker (Bridgerton) and Freya Allen (The Witcher), from director Alberto Corredor, plus sequels to action-thrillers Gunpowder Milkshake and Cold Pursuit.

StudioCanal also unveiled further info of the upcoming sequel to Attack the Block, which is in early development with Film4, Complete Fiction Pictures formed by Nira Park, Joe Cornish and Edgar Wright and John Boyega’s UpperRoom Productions. Boyega will return to star as Moses also producing, with Cornish attached to produce, write, and direct.

“It’s been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then,” said Boyega in a statement. “I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.”

On the TV side, Marsh confirmed that principal photography had now commenced on the third season of Canal+ Creation Originale and The Walt Disney Company’s sci-fi thriller War of the Worlds, written and created by BAFTA Award-winner Howard Overman (Misfits, Crazyhead, Merlin). Other new small screen announcements included The Blue Hour, based on the best-selling book by Douglas Kennedy and being developed in partnership with the publishing house Editis, which is also working with StudioCanal to turn N.E.O. into the first young first young adult saga from French award-winning and best-selling author Michel Bussi.

From the banner’s acclaimed Red Productions banner (Years & Years, Happy Valley), Marsh announced that Corto Maltese was now in development, based on the graphic novels by Hugo Pratt Best known for his work on Rake, Jack Irish, Hacksaw Ridge and The Water Diviner, Australian writer Andrew Knight is attached to develop the script.