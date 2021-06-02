Cannes to Require 48-Hour Testing for Unvaccinated Fest Attendees

The upcoming Cannes Film Festival is looking to safeguard its July 6-17 event by ordering a proof of a vaccination by attendees, or on-site testing every 48 hours for pass holders showing up without a single or double shot.

On Wednesday, Cannes organizers said delegates will need to show either a certificate “demonstrating full vaccination of a vaccine recognized by the European Medicines Agency,” a negative PCR or antigen test result that’s no longer than 48 hours old, or a proof of immunity via a positive antibody test or RT-PCR test that is dated no less than 15 days, and completed under six months ago.

Fest-goers will need to show a negative PCR or antigen every 48 hours for the duration of the Cannes festival.

The new health and testing protocols come amid growing fears of the Indian COVID-19 strain in Europe and elsewhere internationally.

“In accordance with the French government’s provisions, in order to safeguard all participants’ health and safety, admission to the festival will be subject to daily health pass checks,” Cannes organizers said in a statement.

“If you would like to have a test done upon arriving in Cannes or during your stay, you can visit the festivals’ partner laboratory center within striking distance of the Palais des Festivals,” the festival added.

Cannes earlier pointed to travel restrictions that came into force May 31 and indicated visitors to France from the U.K. would be required to undertake seven days of obligatory self-isolation, alongside a negative PCR or antibody test taken within 48 hours of departure. Non-French or nonresident visitors will have to demonstrate “compelling reasons” for entering the country.

Currently, visitors from the United States require a special exemption to enter France and need to self-isolate for seven days after arrival. Only those within the European Union can travel freely to France, with no quarantine required, though a negative PCR test is a condition of entry.