Cannes Winner ‘The Eight Mountains’ Goes to Sideshow, Janus Films

Sideshow and Janus Films have nabbed the North American rights to The Eight Mountains, the Cannes Jury Prize winner.

The film stars Luca Marinelli and Alessandro Borghi as unlikely friends whose lives are inextricably linked to the Alpine village of Aosta where they met as boys in this retelling of Paolo Cognetti’s novel. Sideshow and Janus Films plan a theatrical release at the end of the year.

Sideshow and Janus Films said: “We fell in love with The Eight Mountains, a sweeping, deeply moving film about friendship filled with heart and featuring tremendous performances by Luca Marinelli and Alessandro Borghi. We are thrilled to collaborate with Felix van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersch, Mario Giannani and Lorenzo Gangarossa to bring this special film to North America,” Sideshow and Janus Films said in a joint statement.

The Eight Mountains is written and directed by van Groeningen and Vandermeersch and is produced by Wildside and co-produced with Rufus and Menuetto, France Pyramide Pictures and Vision Distribution.

“We admire Sideshow / Janus Films for their exquisite taste and talent to bring the world’s most special films to a broad audience. We feel we have found the perfect home for our film and know this story will breathe air into the lives of people around the world,” van Groeningen and Vandermeersch said in their own statement.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Filippo Timi, Elena Lietti and Elisabetta Mazzullo. The acquisition deal was negotiated by CAA Media Finance and Vision Distribution on behalf of the filmmakers.