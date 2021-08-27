Cannes Winner ‘Titane’ Leads Oldenburg Film Festival Lineup

Titane, Julia Ducournau’s Cannes-winning second feature, will have its German premiere at the 2021 Oldenburg Film Festival, leading a lineup of independent cinema from Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Among this year’s highlights are Michael Sarnoski’s Pig, starring Nicolas Cage as a truffle hunter seeking revenge, Michael Mailer’s Swing, featuring Michael Shannon as a Vietnam vet who takes over as a coach of an Ivy League rowing team, and the long-awaited animated feature Mad God from Oscar-winning special effects master Phil Tippett (Jurassic Park, Starship Troopers).

Both Pig and Mad God will have their German premieres in Oldenburg. Swing‘s Oldenburg bow will be its world premiere.

Among the other world premieres at the German festival will be Aharon Keshales’ South of Heaven, starring Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly, Faggots, the directorial debut of Polish actor Patrycja Płanik (together with co-director Domink Krawiecki), the Myanmar drama What Happened to the Wolf? from director Na Gyi, Foxhole from U.S. filmmaker Jack Fessenden, and the German dramas Tyrannenmord from director Christoph Stark and Borowski und der Gute Mensch from lker Catak.

U.S. independent cinema will be strongly represented again in Oldenburg, with other highlights including Naveen A. Chathapuram’s directorial debut The Last Victim, a neo-western starring Ron Perlman, Ali Larter and Ralph Ineson, the world premiere of documentary The Pasha, New York director Josie Maynard’s look at Afghan warlord, and foe of the Taliban General Abdul Rashid Dostum, and Anchorage, the directorial debut of actor Scott Monahan, who also stars alongside fellow actor and screenwriter Dakota Loesch in a story of two brothers trying to drive a trunk full of opioids from Florida to Alaska.

The remaining films in the Oldenburg lineup will be unveiled in the coming days. The 27th Oldenburg Film Festival runs Sept. 15-19.