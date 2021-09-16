Cannes Winner ‘Titane’ to Open Beyond Fest

Julia Ducournau’s Titane, which earned the Palme d’Or in Cannes, will open the Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, with the French director attending in person.

The Los Angeles-based genre festival also unveiled a U.S. premiere for Halloween Kills, with director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum on hand for the screening, while a world premiere will be held for John Liu’s New York Ninja, with cast members Cynthia Rothrock, Leon Isaac and Adrienne Meltzer in attendance.

For its 2021 edition, Beyond Fest will screen 39 features, including eight world premieres and four U.S. premieres, as the genre event returns to theaters from Sept. 29 to Oct. 11. All screenings at the Legion Theatre, Aero Theatre, and Los Feliz 3 will require physical proof of COVID vaccination and guests must mask up.

There’s also a west coast premiere for Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone, and world premieres for Sam Walker’s The Seed, Bernard Rose’s Traveling Light, starring Stephen Dorff, Danny Houston and Olivia D’Abo, Aharon Keshales’ South of Heaven, and a 4K restoration of Ian Coughlan’s classic pic Allison’s Birthday.

For the second year running, Beyond Fest is bucking the trend for film festivals to go online amid the Coronavirus pandemic by unveiling plans for a physical event in theaters this year, after screening films at a drive-in theater in 2020.