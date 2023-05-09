Cannes: ‘Chucky’ Star Devon Sawa Joins The Butcher Brothers’ ‘Consumed’

Chucky and Final Destination star Devon Sawa is starring in Consumed, the new film from The Butcher Brothers, aka director Mitchell Altieri, and producer Phil Flores, the team behind The Night Watchmen, The Violent Kind, and The Hamiltons.

Jeffrey Allard, producer of the 2003 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot and a frequent Butcher Brothers’ collaborator, is executive producing the film.

Courtney Halverson (Unfriended, St. Agatha) and Mark Fariglietti (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines) co-star in Consumed as Jay and Beth, a married couple taking a celebratory camping trip a year after Beth’s cancer remission, who find themselves trapped between a wild madman ( Sawa) and a skin stealing monster. David Calbert wrote the script.

“When I first read the script for Consumed, I was excited about the challenges it presented. Its characters not only have to face a terrifying creature stalking the woods, but individually, they are also forced to struggle with their inner demons brought on by true-to-life tribulations such as cancer or grieving loss,” said Altieri. “I set out to visually adapt a film that balanced these situations we may all face at one time or another, coupled with the exhilaration and sheer horror of being lost deep in the wilderness as something unknown tracks your every move.”

XYZ Films is executive producing Consumed and will handle world sales, introducing the project to buyers with a promo at the Cannes Film Market later this month.

Genre specialists XYZ arrive at the Marché du Film with a full slate, including Directors’ Fortnight title In Flames, the feature debut of Pakistani-Canadian director Zarrar Kahn, the psychological thriller Reckoner, the directorial debut of Z for Zachariah writer Nissar Modi starring Christina Hendricks, and The Last Bachelor, a romantic comedy from The Girl Next Door director Luke Greenfield starring Seann William Scott.

Mitchell Altieri, Phil Flores, and Devon Sawa are represented by Gersh.