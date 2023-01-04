‘Elvis’ Wins Best Picture and Director at Capri, Hollywood Film Fest

Buz Luhrmann’s Elvis has swept Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival, including wins for best picture and best director.

Warner Bros.’s glitzy biopic about Elvis Presley also earned another six awards, including best producers, best production design, best costume design and best make-up and hairstyling. The award-giving in Naples, Italy included Brendan Fraser winning the best actor prize for his star turn in The Whale and Angela Bassett earning the best supporting actress trophy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In addition, Ana De Armas earned the best actress crown for her lead performance as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, while Eddie Redmayne won for best supporting actor for his star turn in Netflix’s The Good Nurse.

Netflix in all saw its titles pick up nine Capri film fest honors, including Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, which was recognized for best animation and best original score by Alexandre Desplat; best adapted screenplay and best ensemble cast for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; and All Quiet in the Western Front winning for best international feature. Alejandro González Iñárritu was also feted with the Capri Visionary Award for his latest movie, Bardo.

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick earned three Capri Awards in technical categories for best cinematography, best editing and best visual effects.

In other prize giving, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert picked up the best original screenplay trophy for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Dianne Warren grabbed the best original song prize for the Tell It Like a Woman theme song “Applause.”