Marvel Announces ‘Captain America 4’ Retitled as ‘Brave New World’

Captain America 4 has a new moniker.

Marvel Studios announced Tuesday morning via its Twitter account that the fourth Captain America installment — and the first to feature star Anthony Mackie as the lead — is now called Brave New World.

The news came alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of stars Mackie and Harrison Ford. Last July, the studio announced the film was originally subtitled New World Order. The release date has been set for May 3, 2024.

Captain America: Brave New World



In theaters May 3, 2024 (via @anthonymackie) pic.twitter.com/u1kCgLolsL — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 6, 2023

Brave New World comes on the heels of the events of Avengers: Endgame and the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The former saw Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers pass the Captain America shield on to Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who had been serving as hero Falcon since Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which released in 2014.

The Disney+ series saw Wilson contemplating whether he was willing to take over the role passed to him while working alongside Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier, portrayed by Sebastian Stan) as the U.S. government created their own “Captain America” in Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent. (Both of those actors are set to appear as their characters in the upcoming Thunderbolts, production on which has been delayed due to the ongoing writers strike, alongside other existing and new characters from Black Widow, Ant-Man and the Wasp and beyond.)

Co-written by Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Malcolm Spellman with Julius Onah, who is also set to direct, Brave New World will see Mackie continue on with Wilson’s journey as Captain America, while Ford makes his MCU debut as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, in a role that he has taken over following the death of William Hurt.

The film will see the return of two Incredible Hulk characters, Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake) and Betty Ross (Liv Tyler), with Ford’s Thunderbolt serving as the U.S. president. Shira Haas and Danny Ramirez also star, with Carl Lumbly returning as his Falcon and the Winter Soldier character Isaiah Bradley.