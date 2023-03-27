Liv Tyler Returns to Marvel for ‘Captain America 4’

Fifteen years after starring in The Incredible Hulk, Liv Tyler is making her return to Marvel Studios, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Tyler has joined the cast of Captain America 4, currently titled Captain America: New World Order. She will reprise the role of scientist Betty Ross. Ross is the daughter of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who was played by the late William Hurt in several films and will now be portrayed by Harrison Ford in the new installment.

Incredible Hulk was released in the summer of 2008 as Marvel Studios’ second feature, after Iron Man launched the MCU. It starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, with the actor famously exiting the franchise and being replaced by Mark Ruffalo for The Avengers (2012).

Tyler’s Ross was not seen again, though over the years, actors from that film have appeared in other projects. Hurt’s Ross had a role in Captain America: Civil War (2016), while Tim Roth, who played the villain Abomination, was a key part of the Disney+ series She-Hulk. Tim Blake Nelson, another Incredible Hulk alum, is also returning for New World Order.

Also on the roll call are Carl Lumbly, back as original super-soldier Isaiah Bradley after playing him in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; Danny Ramirez, returning as Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Joaquin Torres; and MCU newcomer Shira Haas. Anthony Mackie is toplining the feature as Sam Wilson, inhabiting the mantle of Captain America for the first time on the big-screen.

The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah is directing the feature that is currently shooting in Atlanta. Winter Soldier show creator Malcolm Spellman wrote the script with Dalan Musson. Disney/Marvel has set a May 3, 2024 release for the adventure thriller.

Tyler is known for her seminal work around the turn of the century, appearing in movies such as Armageddon and Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, not to mention such 1990s classics such as Empire Records. She was one of the stars of HBO’s acclaimed The Leftovers, and had a run on Fox drama 9-1-1: Lone Star.