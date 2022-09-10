‘Captain America: New World Order’ Sets New Castmembers at D23

Anthony Mackie and hte stars of Captain America: New World Order got a warm welcome at D23, with a number of new and old MCU actors officially announced to return to the fold.

Tim Blake Nelson, who last appeared in 2008’s Incredible Hulk, will return as The Leader. Carl Lumbly is back as original super soldier Isaiah Bradley after playing him in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Danny Ramirez returns as Joaquin Torres, while MCU newcomer Shira Haas will play Israeli hero Sabra.

Mackie has played Sam Wilson since 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, spending much of that time as the hero The Falcon in films such as Captain America: Civil War (2016). But by the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019) it was clear that Wilson would eventually step into the role of Captain America after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave him his shield. Mackie’s Wilson finally accepted the mantle of Captain America by the end of his Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), which also starred Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier and dealt with questions of legacy.

The new Captain America movie hails from Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman, who is writing the script with Dalan Musson, a writer on the show. The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah is helming the film, which has a release date of May 3, 2024.