Cara Sheppard Named President of Picture Shop

Cara Sheppard has been named president of Picture Shop, the picture division of postproduction business Streamland Media.

Most recently, she served as managing director for London’s Twickenham Film Studios, and prior to that, as managing director of Warner Bros. De Lane Lea. Earlier, Sheppard spent six years in management at British broadcaster Sky. She started in the industry as a freelancer in production and then as a postproduction supervisor.

Picture Shop’s locations include Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, London, Manchester, Bristol and Wales. It also has dailies outposts in various production hubs such as Austin, Atlanta, New Orleans and Albuquerque.

Parent company Streamland has been growing, including with the 2021 acquisitions of Technicolor Post and Sim. In addition to Picture Shop — which includes color grading, editorial, dailies, mastering and restoration services — Streamland maintains sound division Formosa Group, Ghost VFX, and marketing brand Picture Head.

Said Streamland CEO Bill Romeo of Sheppard: “Cara’s creative direction and filmmaker-focused approach is aligned with the same boutique approach as our VFX, sound, and marketing divisions. I am excited to have her bold and passionate perspective help shape Picture Shop as we continue to expand and grow creatively.”