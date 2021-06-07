Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan to Star as NYT Reporters Behind Harvey Weinstein Exposé

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are set to star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who exposed Harvey Weinstein in a landmark 2017 exposé.

Universal Pictures is prepping She Said from a script by Oscar winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Ida) based on The New York Times bestseller. Mulligan and Kazan are attached to star as Twohey and Kantor, respectively, and are currently in final negotiations.

Kantor and Twohey broke the first Times story on Weinstein on Oct. 5, 2017, and produced a series of stories after as more women came forward. They won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service, along with Ronan Farrow from The New Yorker, for their investigation and reporting.

She Said, to be directed by Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) is set to begin production this summer. In 2018, Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment optioned the rights to She Said under their co-production deal.

The book reveals new details from the Weinstein investigation and discloses some new sources, including a key source, Irwin Reiter, a former Weinstein accountant who supplied the reporters with intelligence. Megan Ellison will executive produce She Said for Annapurna with Sue Naegle.

Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce for Plan B, while Universal’s vp of production Lexi Barta will oversee the project for the studio.

Mulligan was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Promising Young Women and is set to appear in Johan Renck’s Spaceman and Bradley Cooper’s Maestro. Kazan recently starred in HBO’s The Plot Against America, the Coen Brother’s Ballad of Buster Scruggs and The Big Sick.

She Said reunites the pair on their third project. Mulligan and Kazan starred in Ian Ricksons’ Broadway production of The Seagull in 2008. In 2018, Mulligan starred in the film Wildlife, which Kazan co-wrote and produced. This is the first time they will appear together on screen.

