Carrie Fisher Remembered on Birthday by Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Fans of Carrie Fisher took to social media on Thursday to celebrate what would have been the late actress’ 65th birthday.
In addition to throngs of fans’ messages that led to the beloved Star Wars actress trending, Mark Hamill and Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, also marked the solemn occasion.
“Happy Birthday to a very special someone who was never not fun [and] always highly tolerant of my juvenile on-set high jinks… even when she wasn’t in the mood,” wrote Hamill of his sci-fi space sister, along with a picture of them goofing off on set.
On Instagram, Lourd posted a picture of herself as a baby with her mother, along with a number of emojis.
The Princess Leia actress died on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60. Her death shocked and devastated fans around the globe.
Before her passing, Fisher, along with Hamill and Harrison Ford, returned to the Star Wars franchise, all three reprising their iconic roles in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She would play Leia again in 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi and appeared in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker via archival footage.
See the messages from Hamill and Lourd below.
Happy Birthday to a very special someone who was never not fun & always highly tolerant of my juvenile on-set high jinks… even when she wasn't in the mood. #CarrieOnForever ❤️. . pic.twitter.com/ehg7v55FS8
— Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) October 21, 2021
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day