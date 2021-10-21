Carrie Fisher Remembered on Birthday by Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd

Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher on stage during Future Directors Panel at the Star Wars Celebration 2016 at ExCel on July 17, 2016, in London, England.

Fans of Carrie Fisher took to social media on Thursday to celebrate what would have been the late actress’ 65th birthday.

In addition to throngs of fans’ messages that led to the beloved Star Wars actress trending, Mark Hamill and Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, also marked the solemn occasion.

“Happy Birthday to a very special someone who was never not fun [and] always highly tolerant of my juvenile on-set high jinks… even when she wasn’t in the mood,” wrote Hamill of his sci-fi space sister, along with a picture of them goofing off on set.

On Instagram, Lourd posted a picture of herself as a baby with her mother, along with a number of emojis.

The Princess Leia actress died on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60. Her death shocked and devastated fans around the globe.

Before her passing, Fisher, along with Hamill and Harrison Ford, returned to the Star Wars franchise, all three reprising their iconic roles in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She would play Leia again in 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi and appeared in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker via archival footage.

See the messages from Hamill and Lourd below.