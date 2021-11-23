Casey Affleck to Lead Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Slingshot’ With Laurence Fishburne, Emily Beecham

Casey Affleck has lined up his next lead role.

The Oscar-winning star of Manchester By The Sea – recently seen in The World to Come and Our Friend — will appear alongside Tony and Emmy winner Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix, John Wick) in the psychological sci-fi thriller Slingshot, being directed by Mikael Håfström (Outside the Wire, Escape Plan, The Rite, 1408).

From a screenplay by R. Scott Adams (Donner Pass) and Nathan Parker (Moon), Slingshot will tell the story of an astronaut struggling to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly fatally compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. Fast-rising British actress Emily Beecham (Cruella, The Pursuit of Love), Tomer Capone (Fauda, The Boys) and David Morrissey (The Walking Dead, The Colour Room) round out the key cast. Principal photography will begin Dec. 1 at Korda Studios and other locations in and around Budapest, Hungary.

Slingshot is being produced by Richard Saperstein (Hancock, Seven, 1408), with executive producers including Beau Turpin, Ivett Havasi, Shara Kay, Michael Hollingsworth, Matthew Dwyer, Ron Cundy, Nikolett Barabás, Jonathan Krauss, Brooklyn Weaver, and Joanna Plafsky. WME Independent is handling sales.

The film’s creative team includes production designer Barry Chusid (Source Code, Independence Day: Resurgence, Escape Plan) and director of photography Pär M Ekberg (Polar, Lords of Chaos). Music will be composed by ASCAP Film and Television Music Award winner Lorne Balfe (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Black Widow). Caroline Harris (Outside the Wire, Black Mirror, Legend) is the costume designer and casting directors are Chelsea Ellis Bloch and Marisol Roncali of Atomic Honey.

Slingshot is an Astral Pictures production in association with Bluestone Entertainment and Széchenyi Funds Ltd., one of the largest Hungarian investment funds.

“Slingshot is a wonderful match of filmmaker and material,” said Bluestone Entertainment CEO Richard Saperstein. “I thought of Mikael the moment I first read the script. I am thrilled to embark on this production together in Hungary with our partners at Széchenyi Funds, and an incredible cast and crew.”

Added Håfström: “After several years of preparation, it is exciting to take off with this highly talented cast. I am looking forward to the challenge of working within the contained environment of the spaceship. The script carves out some excellent characters and, as the story unfolds, some shocking secrets come to light.”

Håfström is represented by WME and Management 360, Affleck by WME, and Fishburne by CAA, Landmark Artists Management and Del Shaw Moonves. Beecham is repped by ICM Partners and Seven Summits Pictures & Management, Capone by Thruline Entertainment, The Kneller Agency and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, and Morrissey by Conway van Gelder Grant and UTA.