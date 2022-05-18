Cannes First Look: Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Slingshot’ (Exclusive)

An unsure-looking Laurence Fishburne gives a wave through a spaceship porthole alongside Casey Affleck in this exclusive first-look still from psychological thriller Slingshot.

The film, from director Mikael Håfström (Outside the Wire, Escape Plan), tells the story of an astronaut struggling to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly fatally compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. Emily Beecham (Cruella) also stars, while other cast members include Tomer Capone (Fauda, The Boys) and David Morrissey (The Colour Room, The Walking Dead).

The film is a Bluestone Entertainment Production in association with Hungarian investor fund Széchenyi Funds Ltd. WME Independent is representing the worldwide rights and introducing the film in Cannes.

The screenplay was written by R. Scott Adams (Donner Pass) and Nathan Parker (Moon). The film is being produced by Richard Saperstein (Hancock, Seven). Executive producers include Beau Turpin, Ivett Havasi, Shara Kay, Michael Hollingsworth, Matthew Dwyer, Ron Cundy, Nikolett Barabás, Jonathan Krauss, Brooklyn Weaver and Joanna Plafsky. It was filmed at Korda Studios and other locations in and around Budapest, Hungary.

Håfström is represented by WME and Management 360, while Affleck is represented by WME. Fishburne is represented by CAA, Landmark Artists Management and Del Shaw Moonves. Beecham is represented by Accelerate, ICM Partners and Seven Summits Pictures & Management.