Casting Society Artios Awards: ‘Encanto,’ ‘Don’t Look Up,’ ‘CODA’ and ‘Zola’ Among Winners

The winners of the 37th annual Artios Awards were handed out in a virtual ceremony on March 23, during which the Casting Society (CSA) also celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock hosted the event, which included appearances from West Side Story Oscar nominees Ariana DeBose and Steven Spielberg and CODA Oscar nominee Troy Kotsur. Brian Cox, Ally Sheedy, Chris Sullivan, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Eugene Cordero, Lee Daniels, Andra Day, Rob Morgan, Lou Diamond Phillips and Saniyya Sidney were also among the presenters.

Best picture nominees CODA, Don’t Look Up and West Side Story were among the winners in the film categories. Call My Agent, Lovecraft Country, Pose, The Queen’s Gambit and Ted Lasso were among the top winners in the television categories.

Streaming platforms came out on top this year with Netflix leading with five wins for Big Mouth, Call My Agent, Don’t Look Up, The Queen’s Gambit, and Queer Eye. Apple TV+ scored two awards for CODA and Ted Lasso, while Hulu’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday was also honored. A new category was added to the Artios this year to celebrate “virtual theater” in the wake of Broadway’s shutdown in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The category will return in 2023.

The full list of winners follows.

ANIMATION

Encanto (Disney), Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (Associate) — WINNER

Luca (Pixar), Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix), Tamara Hunter

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney), Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (Associate)

Vivo (Netflix), Tamara Hunter

BIG BUDGET — COMEDY

Don’t Look Up (Netflix), Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Additional Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Matt Bouldry (Location Casting), Kyle Crand (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate) — WINNER

Cruella (Disney), Mary Vernieu, Lucy Bevan, Bret Howe (Associate), Emily Brockmann (Associate), Olivia Grant (Associate)

The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures), Douglas Aibel, Matthew Glasner (Associate)

In the Heights (Warner Bros.), Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Kristian Charbonier (Associate)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Marvel), Sarah Halley Finn, Amanda Mitchell (Location Casting), PoPing AuYeung (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate)

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

West Side Story (20th Century Studios), Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate) — WINNER

House of Gucci (MGM/United Artists), Kate Rhodes-James

King Richard (Warner Bros.), Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman, Adam Richards (Associate), Scotty Anderson (Associate)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix), Nikki Barrett, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold, Martin Ware (Associate)

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix), Bernard Telsey, Kristian Charbonier

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY (TIE)

The Tender Bar(Amazon), Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate) — WINNER

Zola (A24), Kim Taylor-Coleman — WINNER

Best Sellers (Screen Media Films), Pam Dixon, Andrea Kenyon, Randi Wells

This Game’s Called Murder (Cranked Up Films), Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

CODA (Apple TV+), Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Lisa Zagoria, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate) — WINNER

Belfast (MGM/UA), Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix), Kahleen Crawford

Passing (Netflix), Laura Rosenthal, Kimberly Ostroy

The Hand of God (Netflix), Annamaria Sambucco

LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

The Humans (A24/Showtime), Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate) — WINNER

Blue Bayou (Focus Features), Marisol Roncali, Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Matthew Morgan (Location Casting)

The Novice (IFC Films), Matthew Lessell, Nicole Hilliard-Forde

Together Together (Bleecker Street), Richard Hicks, Leslie Wasserman

Violet (Relativity Media), Orly Sitowitz, Stacey Pianko

We Broke Up (Vertical Entertainment), Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Shiva Baby (Utopia), Kate Geller — WINNER

Dramarama (1091 Pictures), Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

The Outside Story (Samuel Goldwyn Films), Stephanie Holbrook

The Subject (Gravitas Pictures), Destiny Lilly

Swan Song (Magnolia Pictures), Eve Battaglia, Lina Todd, Angela Boehm (Location Casting)

SHORT FILM

Growing Fangs, Jessica Munks, Michael Morlani — WINNER

In France, Michelle Is a Man’s Name, Lana Veenker, Eryn Goodman, Ranielle Gray (Associate)

Josiah, Jennifer Presser

Please Hold, Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

See You Soon, Freya Krasnow

Stagiaire, Marin Hope

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony/Marvel), Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate) — WINNER

The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.), Carmen Cuba, Simone Bäer (Location Casting), Charley Medigovich (Associate)

The Tomorrow War (Amazon), Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Rebecca Carfagna (Associate)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony), Lucy Bevan, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Emily Brockmann (Associate), Sarah Kliban (Associate)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Theo Park, Olissa Rogers (Associate) — WINNER

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), John Papsidera, Kim Miscia, Beth Bowling

GIRLS5EVA (Peacock), Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison

Hacks (HBO Max), Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate)

Love, Victor (Hulu), Josh Einsohn, Tiffany Little Canfield, Conrad Woolfe (Associate)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

Lovecraft Country (HBO), Kim Taylor-Coleman, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting) Rebecca Carfagna (Associate), AJ Links (Associate) — WINNER

Bridgerton (Netflix), Kelly Valentine Hendry

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix), Alyssa Weisberg, John Buchan (Location Casting), Jason Knight (Location Casting), Jamie Ember (Associate)

Perry Mason (HBO), Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate)

P-Valley (Starz), Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram, Kim Taylor-Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)

Your Honor (Showtime), Lauren Grey, Libby Goldstein, Junie Lowry-Johnson, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

Call My Agent (Netflix), Constance Demontoy — WINNER

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO), Victoria Thomas, Leigh Jonte (Associate)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix), Nikki Valko, Ken Miller, Tara Treacy

PEN15 (Hulu), Melissa DeLizia

Shrill (Hulu), Collin Daniel, Brett Greenstein, Danny Dunitz (Associate)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Alex Newman, Sean Cossey (Location Casting), JJ Ogilvy (Location Casting)

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Pose (FX), Alexa L. Fogel, Elizabeth Berra (Associate) — WINNER

The Boys (Amazon), Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Alex Newman, Sara Kay (Location Casting), Jenny Lewis (Location Casting)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Sarah Halley Finn

This Is Us (NBC), Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)

LIMITED SERIES

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance, Olivia Scott-Webb, Tina Gerussi — WINNER

Fargo (FX), Rachel Tenner, Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Barbara Giordani (Location Casting), Francesco Vedovati (Location Casting), AJ Links (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate)

I May Destroy You (HBO), Julie Harkin

Mare of Easttown (HBO), Avy Kaufman, Diane Heery (Location Casting), Jason Loftus (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate)

WandaVision (Disney+), Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Djinous Rowling (Associate)

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu), Leah Daniels-Butler, Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram, Kevin Scott, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting) — WINNER

Coming 2 America (Amazon), Leah Daniels-Butler, George Pierre (Location Casting)

Oslo (HBO), Leslee Feldman

Plan B (HBO Max), Jill Anthony Thomas, Kathleen Chopin, Anthony J. Kraus (Associate), Caroline Pommert-Allegrante (Associate)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon), Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate), Rachel Goldman (Associate)

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

All That (Nickelodeon), Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate) — WINNER

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Nickelodeon), Sheryl Levine, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Morgan Rudner (Associate)

Bunk’d (Disney Channel), Howard Meltzer, Morgan Rudner (Associate), Biz Urban (Associate)

Family Reunion (Netflix), Kim Taylor-Coleman

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+), Alexis Frank Koczara, Christine Shevchenko, Jackie Lind (Location Casting), Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Gianna Butler (Associate)

Punky Brewster (Peacock), Brett Greenstein, Collin Daniel, Jeremy O’Keefe (Associate)

Young Dylan (Nickelodeon), Kim Taylor-Coleman

ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth (Netflix), Julie Ashton — WINNER

Bob’s Burgers (Fox), Julie Ashton

Central Park (Apple TV+), Julie Ashton

Family Guy (Fox), Christine Terry

Robot Chicken (Adult Swim), Christine Terry

REALITY SERIES

Queer Eye (Netflix), Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Ally Capriotti Grant — WINNER

The Circle (Netflix), Erin Tomasello, Jazzy Collins (Associate), Shannon McCarty (Associate)

Nailed It! (Netflix), Samantha Hanks, Ron Mare, Heather Allyn, Shannon McCarty, Anna Sturgeon

Top Chef (Bravo), Samantha Hanks, Ron Mare, Heather Allyn

Wipeout (TBS), Katy Wallin

SHORT FORM SERIES

Mapleworth Murders, Jill Anthony Thomas, Anthony J. Kraus (Associate) — WINNER

The Birch, Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Lana Veenker (Location Casting), Eryn Goodman (Location Casting), Roya Semnanian (Associate), Rachel Goldman (Associate), Ranielle Gray (Associate)

Emily’s Wonder Lab, Megan Sleeper

Love, Death & Robots, Ivy Isenberg, Natasha Vincent, Coco Kleppinger (Associate)

Wireless, Mary Vernieu, Raylin Sabo, Stacey Rice (Associate)

VIRTUAL THEATER

Tennessee Williams’ The Night of the Iguana, Stephanie Klapper — WINNER

Art, Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris

Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!, JC Clementz

Manic Monologues, Stephanie Klapper

Sweat, Lindsay Brooks