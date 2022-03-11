Casting Society Announces Danielle Pinnock as Host of 37th Artios Awards

Casting Society of America (CSA) announced the host and presenters of their 37th annual Artios Awards on Friday, recognizing excellence in casting from the year in entertainment.

Young Sheldon actress Danielle Pinnock will host the event, which takes place as a global virtual ceremony March 23. She’s also known for roles on This Is Us, The Goldbergs, Workaholics and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

The Artios Awards presenters for theater categories include West Side Story breakout Ariana DeBose and Oklahoma! Tony winner Ali Stroker. DeBose will also introduce the film and TV categories. Television presenters include Single Drunk Female‘s Ally Sheedy and Sofia Black-D’Elia, This Is Us‘ Chris Sullivan, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Shangela, The White Lotus’ Brittany O’Grady, The Book of Boba Fett’s Temuera Morrison, Ted Lasso’s Toheeb Jimoh, The Queen’s Gambit’s Moses Ingram and The United States vs. Billie Holiday star Andra Day and director Lee Daniels. The theater, television and short-form nominees were revealed Nov. 22, with Netflix leading the nominations with 11 nods for series such as Bridgerton, The Kominsky Method and The Queen’s Gambit.

On the film side, presenters include Saturday Night Live’s Aristotle Athari, CODA’s Troy Kotsur, Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz, Easter Sunday’s Loud Diamond Phillips, Adam Rodriguez from the Magic Mike franchise, Don’t Look Up‘s Rob Morgan, King Richard’s Saniyya Sidney and Succession’s Brian Cox. The film nominees, announced Feb, 1, were also dominated by Netflix with eight nominations.

The Artios Awards will be preceded by a live red carpet experience streaming on YouTube at 4:30 PM PT, with the awards beginning at 5:00 PM PT. CSA previously unveiled a new name and logo this year as part of the 40th anniversary of its founding, before announcing the shift from an in-person show to a worldwide digital ceremony.