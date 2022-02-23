Casting Society of America Shifts Artios Awards From Members-Only Event to Global Virtual Ceremony

Today, Casting Society (CSA) announced that their 37th annual Artios Awards will move from a members-only event on March 17 as previously planned to a global virtual event taking place on March 23.

First conducted in 1985, the awards recognize the work of exceptional casting directors in over 20 categories, including film, television and theater. Further, each year several non-casting honorees are recognized for their contributions to entertainment. This year’s nominees are led by Netflix, with eight in film categories and 11 in television.

“We are so excited to present this year’s show as a worldwide virtual ceremony to kick-off our 40th-anniversary celebration and our new name,” says CSA President Kim Williams. “We look forward to honoring the work of these deserving casting directors.”

This year’s event is co-presented by the organization Casting Workbook. Founder and CEO Susan Fox said in a statement: “Despite the challenges of a global pandemic, I am excited that Casting Workbook will be working closely with Casting Society to bring viewers around the world an incredible virtual program this year. The 37th Artios Awards represent the highest standard in casting excellence and we’re honored to be a trusted partner showcasing this year’s incredible nominees and creative projects to our global audience.”

The event will be available for streaming across the globe at 5 p.m. PT, and Casting Workbook is also organizing a red carpet pre-show program hosted by former Entertainment Tonight correspondent Natasha Garguilo and The Working Actor host Rodrigo Recio, which will air on YouTube live from 2-4:30 p.m. PT.

CSA recently unveiled a new logo and announced the shifting of their name from Casting Society of America to simply Casting Society. Today’s announcement furthers their intent of globalizing their brand to recognize and collaborate with casting directors around the world.