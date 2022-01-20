Casting Society of America Moves Artios Awards to Virtual Event

The Casting Society of America is moving its March 17 Artios Awards show to a virtual event, the latest awards show to alter its in-person plans as numbers of newly reported COVID-19 cases remain high, fueled by the omicron variant.

The 2022 Artios Awards were slated to be an in-person event in Los Angeles after the show went virtual last year.

“We made this decision in the best interest of CSA members and guests to stay safe,” CSA president Kim Williams said in a statement. “On March 17th we look forward to recognizing the incredible work of our members over the past year and will announce what that will look like in the coming weeks. Though we won’t be together in-person that day, we will still celebrate the nominees and winners of the 37th Artios Awards.”

Film nominations for the Artios Awards are set to be revealed on Feb. 1, while TV nominations were unveiled in November, in a list that saw Netflix leading with 11 nominations including nods for Bridgerton, The Kominsky Method and The Queen’s Gambit. HBO and Hulu each earned six nominations.

The move comes as numerous awards shows have either postponed ceremonies or shifted their plans to virtual events, with the Annie Awards animation ceremony, the Society of Composers and Lyricists’ Awards and Grammys all revealing new plans in recent days.