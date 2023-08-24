Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun’s Fling Turns Tense in ‘Cat Person’ Trailer

Emilia Jones (CODA) and Nicholas Braun (Succession) do not appear to be a match made in heaven in the first trailer for Cat Person.

Set for release Oct. 6 from Rialto Pictures, director Susanna Fogel’s feature premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival and is adapted from author Kristen Roupenian’s viral New Yorker short story of the same name. Cat Person offers a look at contemporary dating by focusing on college student Margot (Jones), who has a fling with an older man named Robert (Braun) but soon gets suspicious about him.

After Margot expresses regrets about her time spent with Robert — who had previously described himself as a cat person — her friend Taylor (Geraldine Viswanathan) asks if at least his pet felines were cute. “I never saw them,” Margot replies ominously as she begins to doubt how honest he’s been.

Later in the trailer, Margot concludes nonchalantly, “One of us has to die.”

Hope Davis, Fred Melamed, Isabella Rossellini, Christopher Shyer and Liza Koshy round out the cast.

Fogel (The Spy Who Dumped Me) directs from a script by Michelle Ashford that was adapted from Roupenian’s debate-spurring 2017 story. Fogel, Ashford, Elizabeth Banks, Shana Eddy-Grouf, Gino Falsetto, Max Handelman, Daniel Hank, Rachel Henochsberg and Anna Marsh are executive producers.

In her review for The Hollywood Reporter, critic Lovia Gyarkye called the film a “high-wire adaptation” and predicted that it “will undoubtedly find a captive, devoted audience.”

At the time of its Sundance debut, Fogel told THR that she anticipated the film leading to plenty of conversation. “I don’t need everyone to like the movie. I don’t need everyone to like the choices that we made,” Fogel said. “But I do want people to talk about it.”