Cate Blanchett to Receive Film at Lincoln Center’s Chaplin Award

The Australian two-time Oscar winner is one of the youngest-ever recipients of the honor.

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett Courtesy of Tom Munro

Cate Blanchett, the Australian actress who has two Oscars to her name, has been tapped for the 47th Chaplin Award, the highest honor presented by — and biggest annual fundraiser for — Film at Lincoln Center, FLC announced Friday.

Blanchett will be feted April 25 at Lincoln Center’s historic Alice Tully Hall at the conclusion of an evening featuring clips of her work, tributes from friends and colleagues and a career-retrospective conversation.

At just 52, Blanchett is the Chaplin Award’s second-youngest recipient. Tom Hanks was also 52, but 38 days younger, when he was honored in 2009.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cate Blanchett back to Film at Lincoln Center, where three of her films have previously screened as part of the New York Film Festival,” Lesli Klainberg, FLC’s executive director, said in a statement. “Ms. Blanchett’s career includes extraordinary performances in films ranging from small independent efforts to major studio franchises and with some of the most renowned directors of our time. It is our privilege to dedicate an evening of celebration to her, and add one more accolade to her many well-deserved awards.”

Added Daniel Stern, FLC’s board chairman, “It’s a privilege to honor Ms. Blanchett at this year’s Chaplin Gala. She never ceases to amaze us with her stellar and wide-ranging performances and we’re excited to have her join us for this special evening on campus at Lincoln Center.”

The Chaplin Award gala was first held in 1972, with namesake Charlie Chaplin the honoree. Since then, recipients have included Alfred Hitchcock, Billy Wilder, Federico Fellini, Elizabeth Taylor, Bette Davis, James Stewart, Robert Altman, Martin Scorsese, Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sidney Poitier, Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, Helen Mirren and Spike Lee.

The chairs of this year’s gala are Daniel Stern and Nanna Stern as well as Imelda Sobiloff and Peter Sobiloff.

