Cate Blanchett to Receive Lifetime Cesar Award From French Film Academy

Australian actress Cate Blanchett will receive French cinema’s top honor, the César d’Honneur, a lifetime achievement award, from the French Film Academy.

The French academy on Friday said it had picked the two-time Oscar winner to be the 2022 César d’Honneur winner. Blanchett will receive the prize in Paris on Friday, Feb. 25 as part of the 47th César ceremony, France’s equivalent to the Academy Awards.

In a statement, the academy said the 2022 honoree had an “absolutely remarkable career and personality.”

Blanchett is among the most successful and acclaimed actors of her generation. Since her international breakthrough as the titular Queen in Shekhar Kapur’s Elizabeth (1998), a role that earned her a best actress nomination at the Oscars, as well as best actress, wins at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, Blanchett has been a force on the global cinema scene. Alongside her two Oscar-winning performances — in 2005 in the best-supporting actress category for playing Katharine Hepburn in Martin Scorsese’s Aviator and for best actress in 2014 for Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine — Blanchett has collected a trophy case of awards and nominations, among them the best actress honor in Venice for playing Bob Dylan in Todd Haynes’ I’m Not There (2007) and BAFTAs for both Aviator and Blue Jasmine (for best supporting and best lead actress, respectively).

She famously donned elf ears to appear as Galadriel in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, and last year won an Emmy for outstanding lead actors in a limited series or movie for her portrayal of anti-feminist activist Phyllis Schlafly in Mrs. America.

Most recently, Blanchett can be seen alongside Bradley Cooper and Toni Collette in Guillermo del Toro’s awards season contender Nightmare Alley.

Previous César d’Honneur winners have included Robert Redford, Penélope Cruz, George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn and Kate Winslet.