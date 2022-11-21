Cate Blanchett to Receive Best Actress Honor at Palm Springs Film Awards

The Palm Springs International Film Awards is set to give Cate Blanchett its Desert Palm Achievement Award for her performance in Tár. Blanchett will receive the honor on Jan. 5, 2023 during a ceremony at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

“Cate Blanchett is truly one of the best actresses of this generation, whose performances are always extraordinary no matter the role. In her latest film Tár, Cate perfectly embodies Lydia Tár as an orchestra conductor at the height of her career whose life begins to unravel,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner in a statement on Monday.

Blanchett has already picked up the best actress trophy at Palm Springs for her work in Carol and Truth. And she received a Palm Springs achievement award in 2016.

Oscar-winning Blanchett in Todd Field’s Tár drama plays a composer-conductor whose reputation is suddenly shattered by revelations of her personal life. Blanchett’s film credits include Babel, The Gift, Coffee and Cigarettes, The Talented Mr. Ripley and The Good German.

Past winners of the Desert Palm for best actress include Jessica Chastain, Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock and Olivia Colman.

The Palm Springs kudosfest earlier announced that Colin Farrell will pick up the Desert Palm for best actor and Sarah Polley will be honored for best director.