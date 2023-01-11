Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress

With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes.

She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There.

Bergman, Fonda and Streep have won three awards each, all having won two consecutive trophies. Streep has the most nominations in the category with 14.

Blanchett was not in attendance at the awards show on Tuesday night, with presenter Henry Golding saying she wasn’t there because she was filming in the U.K. She was nominated alongside Empire of Light‘s Olivia Colman, The Woman King‘s Viola Davis, Blonde‘s Ana de Armas and The Fabelmans‘ Michelle Williams.

Blanchett stars as famed composer Lydia Tár in Todd Field’s drama, which was also nominated for best motion picture drama and best screenplay, among other nods, at the 2023 Golden Globes.

