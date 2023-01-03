×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Catherine Cyran, Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker, Dies at 59 

The director, producer and writer, known for 'White Wolves: A Cry in the Wild II' and three installments of the 'Prince & Me' franchise, died following a battle with cancer.

The Hollywood Sign
The Hollywood Sign David Livingston/Getty Images for The Hollywood Sign Trust

Catherine Cyran, an Emmy-nominated director, producer and writer, died on Dec. 24. She was 59.   

The filmmaker, known for three installments of the Prince & Me franchise, died in Vancouver, B.C., following a battle with cancer, a rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Before beginning her career in film, the Brooklyn native graduated from Harvard and moved to London for the Royal Shakespeare Company as a management consultant. Once she returned to the United States, she worked as a political issue advisor for some campaigns in Massachusetts and also went to Stanford Business School for a bit. 

Related Stories

Headshots of John Oliver (a white man in glasses and a tux), Amber Ruffin (a Black woman in a white blouse with a pearl collar), Amy Schumer (a white woman in a red top) and Charlemagne tha God (a Black man in a teal top)
TV

John Oliver, Amy Schumer and More Sign Writers Guild DEI Pledge for Late Night and Comedy/Variety TV Writers

hand holding up sign that says "Writers Strike 2023"
Business

Whispers of a Writers Strike Grow Louder

Eventually, Cyran decided to move her life to Los Angeles to pursue filmmaking. She started by working under prolific filmmaker Roger Corman, writing and producing low-budget movies, including A Cry in the Wild, Slumber Party Massacre III and Bloodfist II

In 1993, she wrote and directed her first feature film, White Wolves: A Cry in the Wild II, which got her an Emmy nomination. Her other credits include Dance Waters, True Heart, Sawbones, Christmas Do-Over and several holiday movies for Hallmark, such as Our Italian Christmas Memories, which premiered in November 2022. Cyran also wrote Honey 3: Dare to Dance and co-wrote Werewolf: The Beast Among Us

When she wasn’t directing and producing, Cyran wrote the novel, Island of the Last Great Auk, which was adapted from her screenplay, The Last Story. In 2014, her screenplay won the Canadian International Film Festival award for excellence in writing. 

Cyran was a longtime member of the Writers Guild of America, as well as the Directors Guild of Canada and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. 

She is survived by her brother, Christopher Cyran, and her longtime partner, director Louis Morneau.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad