Catherine Deneuve to Receive Venice Film Festival Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement

French icon Catherine Deneuve is set to add another lifetime achievement honor to her already well-stocked awards cabinet.

The acclaimed actress will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where her 1967 drama Belle de Jour won the Golden Lion in 1967.

“It is a joy to receive this prestigious award at the Venice Festival, which I love and have known for a long time, since Belle de Jour by Luis Buñuel received the Golden Lion in its day,” said Deneuve. “It is also an honor to be chosen for this tribute at the Film Festival that has accompanied me so often for so many movies. Thank you, best regards.”

One of European art house cinema’s most enduring on-screen figures, Deneuve has appeared in a steady stream of acclaimed films since her debut aged just 13 in 1957, receiving BAFTA and Oscar nominations, and winning two Cesars.

“An impressive number of movies, most of which are major international successes. An equally remarkable number of awards she has received at the world’s most important festivals, plus an Oscar nomination for best actress in a leading role, a rare privilege for an artist who is not American,” said Venice International Film Festival director Alberto Barbera.

“A succession of artistic partnerships with some of Europe’s top directors and actors: Roger Vadim, Jacques Demy, Luis Buñuel, François Truffaut, Roman Polanski, Marco Ferreri, Marcello Mastroianni, and Gérard Depardieu. An indisputable talent at the service of a gift for acting, plus a sophisticated and rare beauty, attributes which have helped make her the very symbol of French cinema, a timeless diva and a true icon of the silver screen.”

Added Barbera: “From one of the key figures of the Nouvelle Vague and a privileged example of a concept of style that is associated with French fashion, Catherine Deneuve has come to embody the essence of the universally recognized diva, taking her place as one of the greatest actresses in film history. For these reasons, the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement Award that the Venice International Film Festival will present her on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the first edition of the Venetian festival assumes particular importance, after the Golden Lion she won for Belle de jour by Luis Buñuel in 1967 and the Volpi Cup for best actress she received for her performance in Place Vendôme by Nicole Garcia in 1998.”