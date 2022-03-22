Publicity Vet Cathy Dunkley Joining Universal’s London Office

London-based publicity veteran Cathy Dunkley is joining NBCUniversal’s team in the U.K. as vice president of communications and media relations for the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

Dunkley moves after 17 years at the film team of PR giant Freuds, where she was most recently director, during which time she served as a consultant to the UFEG. Prior to that, she worked for Variety in L.A. and previously worked at The Hollywood Reporter as international film editor and deputy bureau chief.

She will report to L.A.-based executive vice president, communications, Evan Langweiler, and work alongside UFEG communication’s vps Ashley Momtaheni and Kendel White. As a consultant, Cathy has previously worked with Focus Features and many Universal filmmakers.

“Cathy has been an invaluable partner to the film group for more than a decade,” said Langweiler. “Her success in strategic communications across numerous client groups makes her a valuable asset to the global Universal portfolio. As the international media landscape continues to evolve, having a dedicated presence on the ground in the U.K. provides the studio with the ability to further develop its communications reach.”

Dunkley is set to move to her new position in April.