Veteran Exec Cathy Nam Joins Universal as Senior VP, Global Communications

Longtime communications executive Cathy Nam has joined Universal Filmed Entertainment Group as senior vp, global communications.

The executive is moving from New Line Cinema, the Warner Bros. division at which she spent over two decades honing her PR skills.

Per Tuesday’s announcement, Nam will help steer the integrated communications strategy efforts across UFEG’s global portfolio, collaborating with production partners and divisions including creative development, production, acquisitions, marketing and distribution, home entertainment and franchise management. Nam will also provide support to Universal’s film labels Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation.

She will report to Evan Langweiler, the company’s executive vp, global communications and media relations and be based at the studio’s headquarters in Universal City.

“In rounding out the global communications team, I was looking for a collaborator that would not only bring a wealth of experience, but would support me in fostering an environment where our team could do our best work on behalf of the studio,” said Langweiler in a statement. “Cathy brings all these elements to the table, in addition to her outstanding relationships and strategic approach to corporate communications.”

Nam most recently served as senior vp, publicity and communications at New Line Cinema, where she helped oversee the rollout of two of the top-performing horror franchises of all time: IT and The Conjuring Universe. During her tenure, she also shephereded efforts on the release of Creed, co-produced by MGM, as well as global hits Rampage, Shazam! and Mortal Kombat. Additionally, Nam served in an advisory role for Warner Bros. Theater Ventures, the studio’s live stage play division, which was most recently represented on Broadway with the multi-Tony nominated hit Beetlejuice.



Nam is a longtime member of the Warner Bros. family, having spent over a decade at Warner Bros. Pictures before segueing to New Line in 2015. She starting her career as a global trainee and worked her way up the ranks to oversee international publicity and awards campaigns for select film releases across 120 territories worldwide. Among the titles she worked on were Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit Trilogy, Edge of Tomorrow and the Sex and the City films. During her tenure, the studio achieved six years at the top spot in international box office market share and six consecutive years of $4 billion+ in global box office revenue.

Nam joins Universal as the studio is riding a wave of box office successes and last week became the first studio to cross the $1 billion mark at the domestic box office in 2023, thanks to hits such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie.