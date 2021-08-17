‘Catwoman: Hunted’ Sets Voice Cast (Exclusive)

Catwoman is going from hunter to the hunted in a new animated film. Catwoman: Hunted will voice star Elizabeth Gillies as Catwoman, who joins a slew of DC characters for the animated film produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Hunted, which is produced in an anime style, picks up with Catwoman as she attempts to steal a priceless jewel. The heist puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol as well as Batwoman, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz.

Other stars include Jonathan Banks as Black Mask, Steve Blum as Solomon Grundy, Lauren Cohan as Julia Pennyworth, Keith David as Tobias Whale, Zehra Fazal as Talia al Ghul & Nosferata, Jonathan Frakes as King Faraday & Boss Moxie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, Kelly Hu as Cheshire, Andrew Kishino as Mr. Yakuza & Domino 6, Eric Lopez as Domino 1, Jacqueline Obradors as La Dama, and Ron Yuan as Doctor Tzin.

Shinsuke Terasawa is directing from a script by Greg Weisman. Ethan Spaulding produces, along with Colin A.B.V. Lewis. Sam Register executive produces.

Catwoman: Hunted, which falls under the DC Animated Movie branding, is expected out in early 2022.