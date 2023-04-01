×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

CEO Bob Rosenthal Resigns From Formosa Group

The industry vet was a founder of the audio postproduction giant.

The Hollywood Sign in Hollywood, California
Michael Buckner for PMC

Bob Rosenthal has resigned as CEO of leading audio postproduction company Formosa Group, The Hollywood Reporter has learned from multiple sources.

The news Friday came as a surprise, as the well-known industry vet had been with Formosa Group (which now operates under parent Streamland Media) since he founded the company in 2013. The reason for his departure wasn’t immediately clear.

Formosa Group and parent company Streamland Media did not respond to requests for comment from THR.

Related Stories

Cara Sheppard
Movies

Cara Sheppard Named President of Picture Shop

Mike Prestwood Smith and Howard Bargroff.
Movies

Streamland Grows Formosa Group With Acquisition of Sound Studio Sonorous Trident

Formosa is home to a long roster of leading sound editors, designers and rerecording mixers, including winners of Oscars, BAFTAs, Emmys, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and Cinema Audio Society trophies. Among them are Ron Bartlett (Dune), Anna Behlmer (Mulan) and Mark Stoeckinger (John Wick: Chapter 4). The company also maintains divisions in broadcast work, music, interactive media and commercials.

Rosenthal spent his early career in music, where he was an executive at companies including Capitol Records/EMI, before moving to postproduction. He then managed Ascent Media Group’s audio division and served as president of CSS Studios prior to founding Formosa Group. He’s a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Streamland — whose brands also include Picture Shop, Ghost VFX and Picture Head — has grown its businesses including Formosa Group in recent years through acquisitions. Among them, Streamland acquired Technicolor Post for $36.5 million during 2021. Ghost VFX recently experienced a round of layoffs in Los Angeles.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad