CEO Bob Rosenthal Resigns From Formosa Group

Bob Rosenthal has resigned as CEO of leading audio postproduction company Formosa Group, The Hollywood Reporter has learned from multiple sources.

The news Friday came as a surprise, as the well-known industry vet had been with Formosa Group (which now operates under parent Streamland Media) since he founded the company in 2013. The reason for his departure wasn’t immediately clear.

Formosa Group and parent company Streamland Media did not respond to requests for comment from THR.

Formosa is home to a long roster of leading sound editors, designers and rerecording mixers, including winners of Oscars, BAFTAs, Emmys, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and Cinema Audio Society trophies. Among them are Ron Bartlett (Dune), Anna Behlmer (Mulan) and Mark Stoeckinger (John Wick: Chapter 4). The company also maintains divisions in broadcast work, music, interactive media and commercials.

Rosenthal spent his early career in music, where he was an executive at companies including Capitol Records/EMI, before moving to postproduction. He then managed Ascent Media Group’s audio division and served as president of CSS Studios prior to founding Formosa Group. He’s a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Streamland — whose brands also include Picture Shop, Ghost VFX and Picture Head — has grown its businesses including Formosa Group in recent years through acquisitions. Among them, Streamland acquired Technicolor Post for $36.5 million during 2021. Ghost VFX recently experienced a round of layoffs in Los Angeles.