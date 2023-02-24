César Awards Winners Unveiled in Paris

The 46th César Awards, France’s top film honors, have kicked off in Paris, with Louis Garrel’s heist comedy The Innocent and the Dominik Moll-directed crime thriller The Night of the 12th to two films leading the race.

The Innocent, in which Garrel co-stars, alongside Tár actress Noemie Merlant and Roschdy Zem, picked up 11 César nominations, including for best film and best director. Moll’s The Night of the 12th, which, like The Innocent, premiered in Cannes last year, scored 10 César noms, including for best film.

Cédric Klapisch’s Rise, about a ballet dancer (Marion Barbeau) who, after an injury, seeks a new future in contemporary dance, is up for 9 Césars, as is Albert Serra’s Pacifiction, a thriller featuring Benoît Magimel as a morally-challenged Haut-Commissaire on an island in French Polynesia.

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s dramedy Forever Young, Cedric Jimenez’s terrorism drama November, Eric Gravel’s family drama Full Time and Alice Diop’s legal thriller Saint Omer are also major contenders, with multiple nominations.

Garrel is a favorite in the race for this year’s César for best actor, for his performance in The Innocent, alongside Jean Dujardin for November, Magimel for Pacification, Vincent Macaigne for Emmanuel Mouret’s Diary of a Fleeting Affair, and Denis Ménochet for his Rainer Werner Fassbinder-inspired performance in François Ozon’s Peter von Kant.

Best actress nominees include Laure Calamy for Full Time, Juliette Binoche for her starring turn in Emmanuel Carrère’s Between Two Worlds, Virginie Efira for Alice Winocour’s Paris Memories, and Adèle Exarchopoulos for Zero Fucks Given from directors Julie Lecoustre and Emmanuel Marre.

In the running for the best foreign film are Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO, Tarik Saleh’s Cairo Conspiracy, Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s Spanish thriller The Beasts, and Lukas Dhont’s Close.

Best director nominees are Garrel for The Innocent, Moll for The Night of the 12th, Jimenez for November, Klapisch for Rise, and Serra for Pacifiction.

Se7en and The Social Network director David Fincher will receive a lifetime achievement honor at this year’s ceremony.

The French César Academy recently voted to not allow anyone who has been indicted or sentenced for acts of sexual or sexist violence to attend this year’s event, though they can still be nominated and win a César. The move came after Forever Young actor Sofiane Bennacer made the initial César shortlist in the best newcomer category. He was later dropped after it emerged he had been indicted on multiple charges of rape and violence.

See the full list of César nominees below.

Best Film

Forever Young, dir. Valeria Bruni Tedeschi producers: Alexandra Henochsberg, Patrick Sobelman

Rise, dir. Cédric Klapisch producer: Bruno Levy

The Innocent, dir. Louis Garrel producer: Anne-Dominique Toussaint

The Night of the 12th, dir. Dominik Moll producers: Caroline Benjo, Barbara Letellier, Carole Scotta, Simon Arnal

Pacification, dir Albert Serra, producer: Pierre Olivier Bardet

Best Director

Cédric Klapisch for Rise

Louis Garrel for The Innocent

Cédric Jimenz for November

Dominik Moll for The Night of the 12th

Albert Serra for Pacification

Best Actress

Fanny Ardant for The Young Lovers

Juliette Binoche for Between Two Worlds

Laure Calamy for Full Time

Virginie Efira for Paris Memories

Adèle Exarchopoulos for Zero Fucks Given

Best Actor

Jean Dujardin for November

Louis Garrel for The Innocent

Vincent Macaigne for Diary of a Fleeting Affair

Benoît Magimel for Pacification

Denis Ménochet for Peter von Kant

Best Supporting Actress

Judith Chemla for The Sixth Child

Anaïs Demoustier for November

Anouk Grinberg for The Innocent

Lyna Khoudri for November

Noémie Merland for The Innocent

Best Supporting Actor

François Civil for Rise

Bouli Lanners for The Night of the 12th

Micha Lescot for Forever Young

Pio Marmaï for Rise

Roschdy Zem for The Innocent

Best Female Newcomer

Marion Barbeau for Rise

Guslagie Malanda for Saint Omer

Rebecca Marder for A Radiant Girl

Nadia Tereszkiewicz for Forever Young

Mallory Wanecque for The Worst Ones

Best Male Newcomer

Bastien Bouillon for The Night of the 12th

Stefan Crepon for Peter von Kant

Dimitri Doré for Bruno Reidal, Confessions of a Murderer

Paul Kircher for Winter Boy

Aliocha Reinert for Softie

Best Original Screenplay

Éric Grave for Full Time

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Noémie Lvovsky, Agnès de Sacy for Forever Young

Cédric Klapisch, Santiago Amigorena for Rise

Louis Garrel, Tanguy Viel, Naïla Guiguet for The Innocent

Alice Diop, Amrita David, Marie Ndiaye for Saint Omer

Best Adapted Screenplay

Michel Hazanavicius for Final Cut

Thierry de Perett, Jeanne Aptekman for Undercover

Gilles Marchand, Dominik Moll for The Night of the 12th

Best Foreign Film

The Beasts, dir. Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Close, dir. Lukas Dhont

The Cairo Conspiracy, dir. Tarik Saleh

EO, dir. Jerzy Skolimowski

Triangle of Sadness, dir. Ruben Östlund

Best Animated Film

Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia, dirs. Jean-Christophe Roger, Julien Chheng producers: Damien Brunner, Didier Brunner

My Sunny Maad, dir. Michaela Pavlatova

Little Nicolas — Happy As Can Be, dir. Amandine Fredon, Benjamin Massoubre producer: Aton Soumache

Best Documentary

Rookies, dirs. Thierry Demaizière, Alban Teurlai

producers: Stéphanie Schorter, Thierry Demaizière, Alban Teurlai, Romain Icard

The Super 8 Years, dirs. Annie Ernaux, David Ernaux-Briot producers: David Thion, Philippe Martin

Heart of Oak, dirs. Laurent Charbonnier, Michel Seydoux producers: Barthélémy Fougea, Michel Seydoux

Jane by Charlotte, dir. Charlotte Gainsbourg producers: Mathieu Ageron, Maxime Delauney, Athieu Ageron, Maxime Delauney, Romain Rousseau, Charlotte Gainsbourg

Returning to Reims [Fragments], dir. Jean-Gabriel Périot producer: Marie-Ange Luciani

Best First Film

Bruno Reidal, Confessions of a Murderer, dir. Vincent Le Port, producers: Thierry Lounas, Roy Arida, Pierre-Emmanuel Urcun

Falcon Lake, dir. Charlotte le Bon producers: David Gauquié, Julien Deris, Jean-Luc Ormieres, Jalil Lespert

The Worst Ones, dir. Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret producers: Marine Alaric, Frédéric Jouve

Saint Omer, dir. Alice Diop, producers: Toufik Ayadi, Christophe Barral

The Sixth Child, dir. Léopold Legrand producers: Frédéic Brillion, Gilles Legrand

Best Score

Irène Drésel for Full Time

Alexandre Desplat for Final Cut

Grégoire Hetzel for The Innocent

Olivier Marguerit for The Night of the 12th

Marc Verdaguer, Joe Robinson for Pacification

Anton Sanko for The Passengers of the Night

Best Sound

Cyril Moisson, Nicolas Moreau, Cyril Holtz for Rise

Laurent Benaïm, Alexis Meynet, Olivier Guillaume for The Innocent

Cédric Delouche, Alexis Place, Gwennolé Le Borgne, Marc Doisne for November

François Maurel, Olivier Mortier, Luc Thomas for The Night of the 12th

Jordi Ribas, Benjamin Laurent, Brunno Tarrière for Pacification

Best Cinematography

Julien Poupard for Forever Young

Alexis Kavyrchine for Rise

Patrick Ghiringhelli for The Night of the 12th

Artur Tort for Pacification

Claire Mathon for Saint Omer

Best Editing

Mathilde van de Moortel for Full Time

Anne-Sophie Bion for Rise

Pierre Deschamps for The Innocent

Laure Gardette for November

Laurent Rouan for The Night of the 12th

Best Costumes

Caroline de Vivaise for Forever Young

Pierre-Jean Larroque for Couleurs de L’incendie

Emmanuelle Youchnovski for Waiting for Bojangles

Corrine Bruand for The Innocent

Praxedes de Vilallonga for Pacification

Gigi Lepage for Simone: Woman of the Century

Best Set Design

Emmanuelle Duplay for Forever Young

Sebastian Birchler for Couleurs de L’incendie

Michel Barthélémy for The Night of the 12th

Sebastian Vogler for Pacification

Christian Marti for Simone: Woman of the Century

Best Visual Effects

Guillaume Marien for The Five Devils

Sébastien Rame for Smoking Causes Coughing

Tousser Laurens Ehrmann for Notre-Dame on Fire

Mikaël Tanguy for November

Marco Del Bianco for Pacification

