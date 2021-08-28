Fans, Marvel Colleagues Share Beautiful, Sorrowful Tributes Marking One Year Since Chadwick Boseman’s Death

Social media was flooded on Saturday with emotional tributes to Chadwick Boseman, marking that one year had passed since the beloved actor’s death.

Fans and Marvel colleagues shared their sorrowful posts, which also celebrated the Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor for his many contributions to the arts. One of those people was Lupita Nyong’o, Boseman’s Black Panther co-star.

“I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me,” wrote Nyong’o on Twitter. The actress is currently filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Another star from Boseman’s Marvel family to share his grief was Mark Ruffalo, the Bruce Banner and Hulk actor writing on Twitter, “Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @chadwickboseman.”

Hollywood and fans around the globe were shocked and devastated by the news of Boseman’s untimely death. The actor, who won critical acclaim for his performance as baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013) and jazz trumpeter Levee Green in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020), died Aug. 28, 2020 at the age of 43. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. He kept his diagnosis private.

Boseman became a household name after he played T’Challa, or Black Panther, for the first time in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. He would play the character three more times on the big screen, including the Oscar-nominated blockbuster Black Panther (2018). Boseman also voiced T’Challa for the Disney+ series What If…? which recently premiered on the streaming service.

Fans on Saturday posted their favorite photos and artwork of Boseman, along with their messages about how much his work and talent meant to them. Several fans shared the powerful mural by artist Nikkolas Smith, which was unveiled last September at Downtown Disney, featuring Boseman exchanging the Wakanda salute with a child wearing a Black Panther mask.

“It’s been a long 365 days… thankful that you’re still with us in so many ways,” Smith posted on Saturday with his piece of art.