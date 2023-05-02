Tribeca: David Fincher, Paul McCartney Talks and ‘New Jack City’ Reunion Screening Added to Lineup

The 2023 Tribeca Festival has added panel discussions with David Fincher, Paul McCartney and Patty Jenkins and reunion screenings of New Jack City and How Stella Got Her Groove Back, the latter of which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The annual New York festival, running from June 7-18, has announced the lineups for its Talks and Reunions sections.

The Storytellers Series of panel discussions will feature McCartney in conversation with Conan O’Brien for a live recording of the former late night host’s Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, John Mellencamp in conversation with David Letterman, Lin-Manuel Miranda in conversation with Rosie Perez and separate chats with Chance the Rapper, Billy Porter, Hailee Steinfeld and Diplo.

The Directors Series of conversations will feature sit-downs between Fincher and Steven Soderbergh, whose Full Circle series is also premiering at the festival, as well as Jenkins and Katie Holmes.

Reunion screenings planned include New Jack City with Mario Van Peebles, Michael Michele and Fab 5 Freddy, a 25th anniversary presentation of How Stella Got Her Groove Back with Angela Bassett and Kevin Sullivan and a 40th anniversary celebration of Wild Style with Charlie Ahearn, Lee Quiñones, Fab 5 Freddy and Grand Wizzard Theodore.

The Tribeca Festival also revealed that the third annual Harry Belafonte Voices for Justice Award, given to those who have used storytelling to enact change in their communities, will be given to Jane Fonda and presented by Alicia Keys. The presentation will include a conversation between Fonda and Robin Roberts.

“As an artist, Harry Belafonte captivated audiences with his talent, but it was his work as an activist and mentor that truly set him apart,” said Paula Weinstein, Tribeca’s Chief Content Officer. “Harry inspired countless artists to use their fame and talent in the name of justice. He led by example and was a fearless warrior for civil rights. Jane Fonda, this year’s recipient of the Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award, shares Harry’s indefatigable commitment to activism. We are honored to have established this award in Harry’s name to honor his ongoing legacy.”

And it was announced that this year’s festival will feature Master Classes on genre filmmaking with Mike Flanagan, on the role of the talent representative and fact-checking with The New Yorker.

“We are thrilled to unveil this year’s dynamic lineup of Tribeca Festival’s Talks, Reunions and Master Classes from some of the most talented and celebrated voices in the entertainment industry,” said Meredith Mohr, Tribeca’s vp, artist relations. “We hope the extraordinary stories and valuable insights of these distinguished cultural icons will inspire and empower the next generation of creators and artists.”

The Tribeca news comes as unionized Hollywood writers have gone on strike after failed negotiations with the group representing studios and production companies. Despite the presence of a number of writers in the above lineup, Fincher, Soderbergh, Jenkins and O’Brien are currently all planning to attend.