Chanel Recruits Annette Bening, Patty Jenkins, Alexandra Shipp and More for Through Her Lens

Tribeca and Chanel have sights set on the next installment of their collaboration, Through Her Lens.

Founded in 2015 by Tribeca and Chanel and in collaboration with Pulse Films, the mentorship program provides industry support, artistic development and funding to emerging U.S.-based self-identifying women and nonbinary writers and directors while also hosting finalists, industry jurors and mentors for in-person events, workshops, classes and peer-to-peer sessions.

The partners today announced the names of its 2022 leadership committee. It’s comprised of jurors, mentors and masterclass participants. Jury members include actor and director Jennifer Morrison, producer Bonnie Hammer, actor Alexandra Shipp, producer Paula Weinstein and actor Thuso Mbedu.

Mentors include Annette Bening, writer and showrunner Annie Weisman, producer Effie Brown, producer Haifaa Al-Mansour and producer Maria Zuckerman. Writing mentors include writer Becky Johnston, producer Kelly Carmichael, writer and showrunner Angela Kang, writer and showrunner Deepa Mehta and writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Masterclass sessions will be delivered by filmmakers Karyn Kusama and Patty Jenkins, writer and producer Courtney Kemp, composer Laura Karpman, casting director Carmen Cuba and editor Claudia Castello.

“Now more than ever, the unique perspectives of women need to be front and center in cinema,” said Tribeca co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “Tribeca’s core belief is that art can change the world, and our long-standing partnership with Chanel will pave the way for larger audiences to celebrate the power of storytelling through the lens of female and nonbinary filmmakers.”

Letia Solomon, Wendi Tang, Maya Rose, Merissa Jane Lee, Kristie Ko Courtesy of Chanel

As part of today’s news, Tribeca and Chanel pulled back the curtain on the participants whose projects have been selected. They will work with mentors to shape and refine their projects and pitches, and at the conclusion, each pair will pitch their projects to aforementioned jury members. One team will receive full financing to produce a short film with support from Tribeca Studios. Four other projects will be awarded grant funds to support development.

This year’s class includes the below participants and their projects.

Bitterroot

Plot: In the wilds of a pre-contact Montana, young Kóónssko struggles to provide for his starving family after the death of his father. When an unmanned canoe takes him to a mystical village downstream, he must decide if the promise of a new love is worth the heavy cost.

Team: Writer-director Maya Rose Dittloff, producer Aubrey Campbell

Fishtank

Plot: Sardonic 28-year-old Jules has been sober for a year, but she can’t stop vomiting fish. Striving to put her life back on track, she must preserve control when a fish enthusiast unexpectedly enters her life.

Team: Writer-director Wendi Tang, producer Hongwei Wu

Homecoming and Going

Plot: A woman welcomes a childhood friend from Hong Kong into her London home, showing her around the neighborhood before a handover of keys. The story of one woman’s first day and the other’s last, where the lines between foreign and familiar become blurred.

Team: Writer-director Kristie Ko, producer Merissa Jane Lee

Aubrey Campbell, Krenee Tolson, Kate Gondwe, Hongwei Wu, Faye Ruiz Courtesy of Chanel

The Last Rain Cloud of Summer

Plot: Mimisworld997, a user on an online forum for trans women, stumbles across a hidden archive of videos of two recently active users, who seem to have suddenly disappeared.

Team: Writer-director Faye Ruiz, producer Kate Gondwe

The Queen, The Knight and The Witch

Plot: On the eve of her 35th birthday, Amber must convince her sex partner to engage in unorthodox foreplay, through a medieval fantasy audiobook, to defeat her anxiety about skin-to-skin contact.

Team: Writer-director Letia Solomon, producer Krenée Alisha Tolson