Channing Tatum, Lionsgate Team for Live ‘Step Up’ Dance Show

Channing Tatum is bringing his best footwork to Lionsgate.

After the road comedy Dog and the Magic Mike Live touring show, Tatum’s Free Association is launching a new live entertainment division, FA Live. The first project will be partnering with Lionsgate on a live dance show inspired by the film franchise Step Up, which with its four sequels after the 2006 original film grossed over $650 million at the worldwide box office and launched a streaming series, currently in its third season, on Starz.

Free Association principal Peter Kiernan has been named CEO of FA Live, while Tatum — who, pre-Hollywood fame, worked as a go-go dancer and a model — and long-time creative partner Reid Carolin become chief creative officers.

Key creative team members from the Magic Mike Live show will shepherd and direct the new Step Up live theater project, which is targeting a mid-2023 debut for the family-friendly dance show that will aim to showcase artistry and athleticism to young audiences.

“After building out five productions of Magic Mike Live on three continents since 2017, our FA Live team is excited to now turn their creative talents to Lionsgate’s beloved dance franchise Step Up,” Kiernan said in a statement. Filling out the FA Live management ranks, Magic Mike Live worldwide executive producer Vincent Marini has been tapped as COO and president of production.

Other creative appointments include Magic Mike franchise choreographers Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick being named as directors of dance and Don Gilmore boarding as head of physical production.

“We are thrilled to be working with Free Association as they venture into the live entertainment space with this theatrical expansion of the Step Up franchise,” Jenefer Brown, executive vp and head of global live, interactive, and location based entertainment at Lionsgate, said in her own statement.

Brown’s Hollywood studio has already done live shows based on Lionsgate film and TV properties, including La La Land in Concert, Dirty Dancing—The Classic Story on Stage and Now You See Me Live.