Channing Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer

Channing Tatum returns as “Magic” Mike Lane for a last fling and dance in London in the trailer for Warner Bros.’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance comedy that dropped on Tuesday.

Finding himself broke and bartending in Florida, Lane hooks up with a wealthy socialite, played by Salma Hayek Pinault, who lures him to London with an offer he can’t refuse, and an agenda all her own. “People are numb, disconnected. We’re going to wake them up with a wave of passion they’ve never felt before,” Hayek Pinault says at one point in the trailer to describe the dance show spectacular that Magic Mike will headline.

Lane has to then whip a new dance troupe into shape to succeed, or fail, with his latest business venture. The threequel sees Tatum return to his signature role as a male stripper charachter loosely modeled on his own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Hayek Pinault takes over the role previously played by Thandiwe Newton.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed and Vicki Pepperdine. Steven Soderbergh returns to direct from a script by Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will open in theaters Feb. 10, 2023 — the beginning of Super Bowl weekend and in advance of Valentine’s Day — after pivoting from an earlier scheduled exclusive release on HBO Max. The producer credits on the film are shared by Nick Wechsler, Gregory Jacobs, Tatum, Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Julie M. Anderson is executive producing.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is expected to wrap up the series. The first Magic Mike was a surprise hit, grossing $167 million at the box office and resulting in a 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL.

The first two films’ combined global gross reached nearly $300 million. The franchise also spawned a lucrative stage show, Magic Mike Live, which has had runs in Las Vegas, London, Berlin and Australia.