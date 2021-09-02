Charles D. King’s MACRO, Company Behind ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ Promotes Poppy Hanks and Greta Talia Fuentes

MACRO, the company behind this year’s Oscar-winning drama Judas and the Black Messiah, has promoted two executives as the company, which seeks to represent the voice and perspectives of Black and people of color, continues its growth streak.

CEO Charles D. King has promoted Poppy Hanks to executive vp, film production and development and Greta Talia Fuentes to vp, film production and development.

Hanks has developed a reputation for working with rising Black filmmakers, acting as an executive producer on Black Messiah, directed by Shaka King, Boots Riley’s Sorry To Bother You, and Dee Rees’ Mudbound, among numerous other features. On the television side, she executive produced HBO’s The Apollo and Raising Dion, the latter a 10-episode hour-long, sci-fi, family drama. The series was renewed for a second season with MACRO producing for Netflix.

Before working at MACRO, Hanks was senior vp at Tyler Perry’s 34th Street Films, where she worked on the movie Precious, and acted as a vp for George Tillman and Bob Teitel’s State Street Pictures.

Fuentes is a first-generation Nicaraguan-American who is a co-producer on Justin Chon’s Blue Bayou, a drama that premiered at Cannes 2021’s Un Certain Regard to a standing ovation and will be released theatrically in the U.S. by Focus Features on Sept. 17. She was also an associate producer on Alan Yang’s feature debut, Tigertail, which streams on Netflix.

Fuentes is also a co-founder and board member of The Latin Tracking Board, which was launched in 2017 and has amassed over 200 members. The UCLA grad joined MACRO from WME in 2015.

“Poppy and Greta were members of the original team when I launched MACRO six years ago, so there really aren’t enough words to describe my joy in announcing these promotions today,” said King in announcing the promotions. “Poppy’s talent for story and her discerning eye have helped hone many of our award-winning films and she has been a trusted friend and colleague for two decades. Greta has grown into a true force in this business, with her strong relationships with artists and her keen ability to identify, package and develop projects all over town. I congratulate them both and look forward to continuing to build with them.”