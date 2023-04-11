Charlie Day Is an Accidental Movie Star in ‘Fool’s Paradise’ Trailer

Charlie Day takes on the role of an accidental movie star in the trailer for his directorial debut, Fool’s Paradise (previously titled El Tonto).

The Always Sunny in Philadelphia star plays The Fool, aka Latte Pronto, a man who was held in a mental health facility after losing his understanding of the world and in turn the ability to speak. He’s later let go from the facility, despite needing help, when a doctor says the state will not pay for his care: “We are going to put his ass on the first bus downtown.”

Shortly after being released, Day is seen wandering around the city by Ray Liotta, who picks him up and takes him to a movie set to finish filming scenes for the lead in a Western (also played by Day) because he is too drunk to shoot and refuses to leave his trailer.

Before long, The Fool becomes a mega movie star, while people believe his silly personality quirks are all an act. The trailer sees him attend a movie premiere, appear on a talk show and get married.

“Welcome to your team,” he’s told. “You’ve got me, your agent. You’ve got your manager, lawyer, publicist, personal assistant. Plus, we got you an intern.”

According to the film’s description, Fool’s Paradise is a satirical comedy about a down-on-his-luck publicist (Ken Jeong) who discovers a recently released mental health patient (Day) who looks just like a misbehaving movie star. The publicist subs him into a film, creating a new star. But fame and fortune are not all they are cracked up to be.

Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, John Malkovich, Common and Jillian Bell round out the ensemble cast.

Fool’s Paradise hits theaters May 12.