Charlie Day Skips Press Line at ‘Fool’s Paradise’ Premiere Amid WGA Strike

Charlie Day may be making his directorial debut but is sticking with the writers amid the WGA strike.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star premiered his new feature Fool’s Paradise — which he wrote, directed and stars in — on Tuesday in Los Angeles, but after stopping to take photos, skipped the entire press line. Several reporters begged Day to come do interviews as he replied, “I wish I could!” and proceeded to stand off to the side with his team for the remainder of the carpet.

Reps for Day did not return a request for comment, but a source confirmed he skipped doing interviews because of the strike. Per WGA rules, a guild member cannot do press promoting a project. Day is a member of the WGA, most notably for his work on Sunny, which premieres its 16th season in June.

Fool’s Paradise costars Ken Jeong, Kate Beckinsale, Jimmi Simpson, Glenn Howerton, Jillian Bell, Mary Elizabeth Ellis (who is also Day’s wife) and Katherine McNamara were also in attendance at the premiere, though Jeong and McNamara were the only two who stopped for interviews. Sunny’s Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson were also there to show their support.

The film, from Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate, follows a mute man (played by Day) recently released from a mental health facility who looks just like a method actor refusing to leave his trailer and is brought in to replace him, kicking off a wild Hollywood ride.

Since the WGA strike began on May 2, several events — mostly For Your Consideration panels as well as a premiere for Michael J. Fox documentary Still — have been canceled, while others — like Monday’s The Little Mermaid and Book Club: The Next Chapter premieres — have carried on like usual.