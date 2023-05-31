‘Charlie Harper,’ Romance Movie Starring Emilia Jones, Sells Wide

The romance movie Charlie Harper, starring CODA breakout Emilia Jones and Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, FX’s Pistol), has sold to various international markets after being presented to buyers at the Cannes film market.

To be directed by Tom Dean and Mac Eldridge from a script written by Dean, the film will be produced by Picture Perfect Federation’s Patrick Wachsberger and Ashley Stern, Little Ray Media’s Mallory Edens and Temple Hill Entertainment’s Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen. Temple Hill’s Laura Quicksilver will executive produce.

Charlie Harper reunites Wachsberger with Temple Hill following their partnership on the Twilight franchise.

It follows a young woman, Harper (Jones), and a young man, Charlie (Wallace), as they meet, leave their respective homes and attempt to build a life together in a new city. “But as the driven and ambitious Harper works to build a career as a chef, and the brilliant-yet-stuck Charlie struggles to get himself on track, their relationship faces challenges in ways that feel incredibly relatable, urgent, and alternatingly uplifting and poignant,” according to a plot description. “These two love each other deeply, and we’ll come to understand – through artful jumps in time and subtle changes in point-of-view – that they are made for one another in so many amazing ways.” But Charlie Harper asks the question: “is that enough?”

The project has been sold to the following markets and distributors: Scandinavia (SF Studios), Benelux (The Searchers), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Germany/Austria (Tobis), Australia/New Zealand (Roadshow), South Africa (Empire), Japan (Kinoshita), Latin America (Sun), Spain (Tripictures), Portugal (NOS), France (SND), Greece (Odeon), Israel (Forum Film), Middle East (Front Row), Eastern Europe (Unicorn) and the Baltics (ACME).

UTA is co-representing domestic sales of the title.