Charlie Hunnam Eyes Career Pivot: “I’m Going to Try to Only Act in Things That I Write”

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Charlie Hunnam is famous for his acting chops, a nearly 100-episode run on FX’s Sons of Anarchy and two dozen credits on everything from buzzy series to films of both the blockbuster and independent varieties. But the actor says he has every intention of soon being known as something else.
Introducing Charlie Hunnam, the screenwriter.
“I’m trying to pivot basically full-time after Shantaram into becoming a writer,” he told The Hollywood Reporter recently, referencing the Apple TV+ series he toplines based on the Gregory David Roberts epic novel.
There’s one caveat: “I’m by no means going to stop acting but I’m going to try and only act in things that I write.”
He’s off to a head start. Hunnam reports that he’s hard at work on a handful of projects including some feature screenplays as well as miniseries that he wrote and set up at an undisclosed studio and a TV show set in his hometown of Newcastle, England that is loosely based on his late father, a scrap metal merchant, and others he grew up around.
“I’m starting to get some real traction and I hope to unveil some of this stuff over the next couple of years.”
Shantaram is now streaming on Apple TV+.
This story first appeared in the Nov. 2 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Ticket to Paradise
Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Tops Another Slow Weekend Before ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Arrives
-
She Said
Carey Mulligan, ‘She Said’ Team on Casting Actual Survivors and Releasing Amid Weinstein’s L.A. Trial: “We’re All in a Better Place and He’s in Jail”
-
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
“Weird Al” Yankovic on How Daniel Radcliffe Was Able to “Capture the Spirit” of His Character in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’
-
Heat Vision
‘Gran Turismo’: Djimon Hounsou, Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell-Horner Join Sony’s Racing Movie (Exclusive)
-
-