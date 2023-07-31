Charlie Kaufman to Receive Sarajevo Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award

Oscar-winning writer-director Charlie Kaufman, writer of Being John Malkovich, Adaptation and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and writer-director of Anomalisia and I’m Thinking of Ending Things, will receive the lifetime achievement honor of the 2023 Sarajevo Film Festival, the Heart of Sarajevo Award.

In Kaufman’s honor, the festival will also screen Spike Jonze’s 2003 dramedy Adaptation, for which Jonze wrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay. This will be Kaufman’s second visit to the Serbian festival. He was a guest at the 14th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival in 2008, where he presented his directorial debut, Synecdoche, New York.

“We are thrilled that, after 15 years, we are welcoming back to the Sarajevo Film Festival one of the most significant, world-renowned screenwriters and directors, and honor him for his work and dedication to the art of filmmaking,” said Sarajevo festival director Jovan Marjanović. “Charlie Kaufman is an extraordinary filmmaker whose films, though filled with biting humor, compel us to contemplate existential depths of the human experience.”

The 29th Sarajevo Film Festival will take place Aug. 11-18.