Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Star, Dies at 75

With a career that spanned over 50 years on both the screen and stage, Robinson is best recognized for his role as Mac Robinson in the long-running NBC sitcom, which ran from 1984 to 1992. 

Charlie Robinson in a publicity portrait for the television series 'Buffalo Bill', circa 1984. NBC/Getty Images

Charlie Robinson, the actor best recognized for his work on the sitcom Night Court, has died. He was 75.

Robinson passed away Sunday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, his rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

With a career that spanned for over 50 years on both the small screen and stage, Robinson gained recognition for his role as court clerk Mac Robinson in the long-running sitcom Night Court, which ran from 1984 to 1992.

An Actors Studio member, Robinson’s television credits include Love & WarBuffalo Bill, Home Improvement, Mom, Hart of Dixie, NCIS and The Guestbook. He also starred in films The River, The House BunnySet It Off, Antwone Fischer, Jackson and Even Money.

He recently starred opposite Wendell Pierce in James Tyler’s play Some Old Black Man.

John Larroquette, Harry Anderson, Charles Robinson, Richard Moll and Markie Post in NIGHT COURT, 1984-92. Courtesy Everett Collection

Throughout his career, Robinson achieved a Best Actor, Image Theatre Award and FRED Award for his portrayal of Simon in The Whipping Man; a Best Actor Ovation Award for his role as Troy Maxon in the 2008 production of Fences and won the Camie Award twice for films Secret Santa (2003) and Miss Lettie and Me (2002), which also starred Mary Tyler Moore and Burt Reynolds.

Born on Nov. 9, 1945 in Houston, Texas, Robinson’s acting career began in the late 1960s, when he enrolled in Studio 7, an acting school operated by Chris Wilson at the Houston Music Theatre. After later being cast in a made-for-TV production, Robinson moved to Hollywood, where his acting career took off.

Robinson is survived by his wife, Dolorita, children Luca, Charlie, Christian, and Byron, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, and dog, “Nala.” The family requests their privacy at this time while preparing for an immediate family funeral.

