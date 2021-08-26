Charlize Theron’s ‘Old Guard’ Sequel Lands Victoria Mahoney as Director

Victoria Mahoney, the history-making Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker second unit director, has been tapped to direct the sequel to The Old Guard, Netflix’s Charlize Theron action franchise.

Gina Prince-Bythewood directed the first film, which adapted the comic by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández, but the filmmaker decided not to return as she focuses on other projects. In a statement accompanying Netflix’s announcement, she said she felt good leaving it in Mahoney’s hands.

“I love The Old Guard and the story and characters I was honored to put into the world,” Prince-Bythewood said in a statement. “It was exciting to disrupt the genre. I have decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer. I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter.”

Theron along with castmembers KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor are expected to return for the new feature, which is being written by Rucka and adapts the second story arc of his hit comic.

“Genuinely blown backwards by the collective levels of talent, skill and savvy that went into carving The Old Guard,” stated Moahoney. “I must’ve watched it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement–being invited on The Old Guard journey alongside ferocious badasses. Ever eager to continue pushing the genre for action-loving audiences.”

The initial movie followed a group of immoral warriors who meet a new one of their kind even as repercussions from their centuries-old way of life catches up with them in the modern age.

Skydance was behind the movie, which Netflix said was one of their bigger movies. Producing the sequel will be Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger along with Theron and her Denver and Delilah cohorts Beth Kono and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah. Also producer are Marc Evans and Prince-Bythewood.