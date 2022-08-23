Charlotte Gainsbourg to Receive Zurich Film Festival’s Golden Eye Lifetime Achievement Award

Acclaimed French-British actress Charlotte Gainsbourg (Nymphomaniac, The Science of Sleep) will be honored by the 2022 Zurich International Film Festival with Zurich’s Golden Eye for lifetime achievement.

Zurich will also host the world premiere of Gainsbourg’s latest film, The Almond and the Seahorse.

Gainsbourg will attend the 18th Zurich Festival and receive her award on September 26.

The daughter of English singer and actress Jane Birkin and French songwriter, singer and actor Serge Gainsbourg, Charlotte Gainsbourg is one of the most recognizable faces of European and arthouse cinema, having worked with such acclaimed auteurs as Lars von Trier (Antichrist, Melancholia, Nymphomaniac) Alejandro González Iñarritu (21 Grams), Michel Gondry (The Science of Sleep), Wim Wenders (Every Thing Will Be Fine), Todd Haynes (I’m Not There) and Agnès Varda (Jane B. for Agnes V.).

Gainsbourg has occasionally done work in Hollywood or more mainstream fare, appearing alongside Jeff Goldblum in Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi sequel Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) and with Michael Fassbender in Tomas Alfredson’s thriller The Snowman (2017).

Last year, Gainsbourg stepped behind the camera, directing the documentary Jane by Charlotte, which examined her relationship with her famous mother.

“Charlotte Gainsbourg is one of the most versatile character actresses in European cinema,” said Zurich Film Festival artistic director Christian Jungen. “She is renowned for her bold choice of roles: Whether horror thriller or romantic comedy, avant-garde drama or Hollywood mainstream, she has the ability to give her characters human depth and credibility across all genres. And she is one of those rare actresses who can captivate with her charisma and carry an entire movie on her own.”

Gainsbourg will attend the world premiere of The Almond and the Seahorse together with co-star Rebel Wilson.The directorial debut of screenwriter and actor Celyn Jones and cameraman Tom Stern, adapted from Kaite O’Reilly’s stage play sees Gainsbourg and Wilson play an archaeologist and an architect struggling to carve out a common future after a traumatic brain injury distances them from the people they love. Trine Dyrholm also stars.