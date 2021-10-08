Charlotte Rampling Dark Comedy ‘Juniper’ Lands Key Global Sales (Exclusive)

Juniper, the dark comedy starring Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Hanna) first announced in Berlin last year, has landed a number of key international sales.

The film, directed by Michael J. Saville, has been bought by Photon Films & Media for Canada and Swift Productions for France. Previously announced sales include SquareOne Entertainment for Germany/ Austria, Cineworx for Switzerland and Odeon for Greece and Cyprus. Transmission Films acquired Australia and New Zealand distribution rights.

News of the additional sales comes the same week that Rampling was awarded best lead actress at the Bari International Film Festival, an award collected on the actress’ behalf by Thierry Wase-Bailey, head of Celsius Entertainment, which is overseeing worldwide sales on the film. Rampling gave a thank you to the festival and jury via a video message.

Juniper centers on a teenager (played by newcomer George Ferrier) who, after being suspended from his boarding school, arrives home to find that his grandmother (Rampling) has moved in. Life couldn’t get any worse — he is struggling with suicidal thoughts and is now furious about having to take care of someone he doesn’t know. But the person he meets is far from what he expected: a funny, rude, fearless, flirtatious woman who can drink him and his friends under the table. What follows is the hilarious and poignant story of a friendship that dissolves the boundaries of generations.

Written and directed by Saville (Hitch Hike, Dive), Juniper is being produced by Desray Armstrong (Stray, Coming Home in the Dark) and Angela Littlejohn (Slow West, Loveland), in association with the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Screen Production Grant, Fulcrum Media Finance and Celsius Entertainment. Executive producers are Andrew Mackie, Richard Payton, Mark Chamberlain, Wase-Bailey and Henriette Wollmann.