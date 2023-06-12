Roku Lands Chelsea Peretti Comedy ‘First Time Female Director’

Chelsea Peretti’s feature directorial debut First Time Female Director has landed at Roku in the U.S. The streaming service is planning a 2024 release.

The comedy is set in a local theater in Glendale, California, and sees the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum star as Sam, who according to the project’s synopsis, is “a newly minted female director who struggles to fill the shoes of her male predecessor, putting her Southern rural drama in jeopardy.”

Amy Poehler produced via her Paper Kite Productions, along with MarVista Entertainment and FOX Entertainment.

Blake Anderson, Kate Berlant, Jak Knight, Megan Mullally, Benito Skinner and Megan Stalter also star in the film, which screened at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. Among the talent making appearances is Poehler as a deeply troubled therapist, Max Greenfield as a desperate usher and Andy Richter as the theatre’s sadistic artistic director.

Angie Day, Ani Kevork, Hannah Pillemer, Tony Vassiliadi, and Fernando Szew produce for MarVista Entertainment. In addition to Peretti, producers include Poehler, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite Productions, and Deanna Barillari.

WME Independent negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.