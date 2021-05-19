Cher Biopic in the Works from Universal, ‘Mamma Mia!’ Producers

Cher is getting the biopic treatment thanks to Universal and Oscar-winner Eric Roth.

Roth is set to pen the screenplay for a feature film about the life and career of the multi-hyphenate entertainer, whose decades-long career has spanned music, television, fashion and film. It has included multiple studio albums, a comedy variety show, and a Las Vegas residency, as well as an expansive acting career that included Silkwood, Mask, The Witches of Eastwick, and Moonstruck, the latter of which earned her a best actress Oscar.

Mamma Mia! producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman are set to produce the project, having worked with Cher on the Mamma Mia! sequel, Here We Go Again.

Cher, who turns 75 years old today, shared the news on her Twitter.

Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING.

THEYY PRODUCED

BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,&

MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT👻🎂‼️

FORREST GUMP

A STAR IS BORN

SUSPECT

TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS — Cher (@cher) May 19, 2021

The yet-to-be-titled project comes as Hollywood is seeing a surge of rock biopics following Elton John’s Rocketman and Freddie Mercury’s Bohemian Rhapsody. The Bee Gees, Whitney Houston and Elvis are also all getting the feature film treatment.

Roth, whose credits include Munich, A Star Is Born, and Forrest Gump, previously worked with Cher on the 1987 thriller Suspect. He most recently penned the script for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.