Cher, Chaz Bono to Produce New Horror Film ‘Little Bites’ (Exclusive)

Cher and Chaz Bono are teaming up to executive produce the new horror film Little Bites, which will start production later this month in Los Angeles.

Bono will also appear in the movie, which will star Krsy Fox and horror icons Barbara Crampton, Heather Langenkamp and Bonnie Aarons. The film will be directed and written by Spider One, the frontman for rock band Powerman 5000 and younger brother of Rob Zombie who has directed the horror films Allegoria and Bury the Bride, which Bono executive produced and starred in. Spider One and Fox’s OneFox Productions will produce.

Krsy Fox, Barbara Crampton, Heather Langenkamp and Bonnie Aarons Robb Dipple; Lesley Bohm; Isabelle Anderson; Barry King

“I’m so excited to be working on my second film with OneFox Productions and to be working with my mom Cher is an extra bonus,” said Bono, whose credits include American Horror Story and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Little Bites follows Mindy (Fox), a young widow and mother who tries to protect her daughter Alice (Elizabeth Caro) from a flesh eating monster named Agyar (Jon Sklaroff). Mindy has been secretly sacrificing her own life by allowing the creature to feast on her body as she keeps Alice hidden away at her grandmother’s house.

“This film serves as a dark metaphor for parenthood and protecting your children at all costs. The stakes are high and the outcome is terrifying and gruesome,” Fox said. “I’ve never taken on a character quite like Mindy. Her emotional toll is heavy and it feels as though the world is against her. She’s a hero in the way that any loving parent is. She does whatever it takes to protect her child. I can’t wait to work with this iconic cast and team to bring Spider’s incredible vision for this film to life.”

The cast also includes Lyndsi LaRose and Mark Kelly. Along with Cher and Bono, OneFox Productions is joined by executive producers Ian Hoge, Tyler Connolly and Wendy and Mark Berry.

“To be surrounded and supported by such legendary talent and producing partners is quite honestly a surreal experience. There could not be a better team to help me realize the terrifying and heartbreaking tale,” Spider One said.