Sound Editors to Honor Chic Ciccolini, Longtime Ron Howard Collaborator

Supervising sound editor Anthony “Chic” Ciccolini, III, a longtime collaborator of Ron Howard’s, will receive the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Career Achievement Award during the 69th MPSE Golden Reel Awards, a virtual event scheduled to be held on March 13.

He has served as supervising sound editor on a dozen films directed by Howard, including best picture and best director Oscar winner A Beautiful Mind, as well as titles such as Parenthood, Far and Away, Apollo 13, Cinderella Man, The Da Vinci Code, Frost/Nixon and Angels and Demons. As previously announced, during the awards presentation MPSE will additionally honor Howard with its annual Filmmaker Award.

Originally from Fort Lee, New Jersey, Ciccolini attended New York’s School of Visual Arts and, encouraged by his father, editor Chic Ciccolini, Sr., got his start as a “can carrier” for film companies in Manhattan. In addition to his work with Howard, the sound editor’s credits include A Night On Earth, The Man In The Moon, Eat Pray Love, Rocky Balboa and series Sex and the City.

“From the heart-pounding excitement of Apollo 13 to the infectious wit of Sex and the City, Chic Ciccolini has consistently found imaginative ways to enrich stories with sound,” said MPSE president Mark Lanza. “He puts his heart and soul into every project and has served as a generous mentor to many of his industry peers.”

“To be recognized in this way by my friends and peers from the MPSE is totally unexpected,” said Ciccolini. “Over the course of my career, I have been fortunate to work with many distinguished filmmakers and scores of talented sound artists. I sincerely appreciate this great honor.”